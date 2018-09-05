September is ideal for a weekend trip to Palm Springs. Be there on Thursday for the best of the best.

Word to the wise: If you don't make it out to the desert in time for free admission on Thursday, you can still get in gratis if it's Second Sunday (a.k.a. the second Sunday of each month), when your ticket is covered thanks to the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation. If it isn't … well, you'll just have to pay for admission, which really isn't much: $12 for adults, $10 for seniors 62 and older, and $5 for school-ID-carrying students and teachers.