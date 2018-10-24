Tesla shares surge on report of a profit and improved cash flow in third quarter

Elon Musk met his profit and cash flow promises, according to the third-quarter numbers electric car company Tesla Inc. released Wednesday afternoon.
The company said it earned $311.5 million on $6.82 billion in revenue, delivering its third quarterly profit since 2013. Free cash flow came in at a positive $881 million. Cash on hand rose to $3 billion, up $731 million from the second quarter.
Earnings per share were a positive $1.82, well above analyst forecasts, which had ranged from a $1.75 loss to an 88-cent gain.
The results come amid rising production and sales of Tesla’s Model 3 and mean that Tesla can now make a $230-million bond payment due in early November with cash. Another $920 million is due in March. The March debt has a stock conversion price set just over $359. If Musk can boost the stock price that high in December, bonds could be converted into stock, and Tesla would escape paying the principal.
Tesla’s stock price rose 10% to $317 a share in after-hours trading on Wednesday.
Continued growth in Model 3 sales is crucial. The company racked up its first strong volume on Model 3 production in the third quarter, nearly doubling the number of cars manufactured in the previous quarter to 53,239. The 4,000-cars-a-week average is well below the forecast of 5,000 a week Musk made last December, and his 7,500-a-week prediction of last July. Model 3 unit sales tripled in the third quarter, according to Tesla, to 55,280.
Fourth-quarter unit sales will provide more answers. Tesla skeptics think the company has almost exhausted its order backlog, while enthusiasts believe sales growth is just getting started.
Tesla is by far the world’s best selling electric car brand, and based on third-quarter deliveries the Model 3 is now the fourth-best selling sedan of any power train in the U.S., behind only the Toyota Corolla and Camry and the Honda Civic and Accord.
Tesla has had the electric car market nearly to itself since the Model S sedan was introduced in 2012. Competition is revving up, though, with several automakers introducing EVs in 2019 and dozens of models planned for 2020. Jaguar’s new I-Pace electric compact SUV already outsells Tesla in Norway, Tesla’s largest market outside the U.S. and China.
Sales in China have been crimped by a 40% import tax that country laid down in response to U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods. The company continues its hunt for money to construct a new factory in Shanghai, which would build tariff-free cars.
Even if sales continue to grow, profit margins could get squeezed as the Model 3’s average selling price falls. Last week, Tesla added another version of that car to its mix, a $46,000-base-price vehicle with a single rear-wheel motor and what Tesla calls a mid-range battery — 260 miles compared with 310 for its longer-range model. A long-promised $35,000 Model 3, with an expected 220-mile range, is not yet in production and no longer appears on Tesla’s Model 3 order page.
Tesla said about 91,000 people who placed reservations for the Model 3 — or 20% of the 455,000 reservation holders the company reported in April 2017 — have canceled their orders. Tesla didn’t say whether that number includes people who have asked for their $1,000 deposits back and not yet received them.
Many reservation holders have complained on social media and to The Times that they have not received their refunds and have had trouble getting through on Tesla customer service lines.
Third-quarter earnings were boosted by $52 million in zero-emission credit sales. The so-called ZEV credits are earned by making low- and zero-emission cars — such as Tesla’s electric vehicles — or by buying credits from automakers that have a surplus of them. Tesla’s electric car fleet creates no tailpipe emissions, so it sells its ZEV credits to auto companies who need them to meet California regulations.
The ZEV revenue contributes directly to the bottom line. Without ZEV credits, Tesla’s third-quarter earnings would have dropped to $259.3 million.
Musk and Tesla have been under scrutiny from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice. In August, Musk tweeted that he had secured funding for a deal to take Tesla private at $420 a share but later showed little evidence that a deal was ever seriously discussed.
The SEC sued Musk, who settled with the regulatory body soon after, not admitting guilt but agreeing to give up his role as Tesla chairman and to have his tweets and other communications monitored by Tesla’s board and a Tesla lawyer. He also agreed to appoint two new independent directors to the board. Musk was assessed a $20-million fine, as was Tesla, but Tesla’s cash was preserved when Musk bought $20 million in Tesla stock.
Musk has said Tesla has no need to raise new capital, but most analysts believe outside financing will be necessary to pay for the factories needed to introduce new vehicles, such as a compact crossover and a semi truck. Such growth is built into the company’s current stock price, they say.
2:15 p.m.: This article has been updated with per-share earnings and other data.
This article was originally published at 1:30 p.m.