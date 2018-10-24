Tesla shares surge on report of a profit and improved cash flow in third quarter

Continued growth in Model 3 sales is crucial. The company racked up its first strong volume on Model 3 production in the third quarter, nearly doubling the number of cars manufactured in the previous quarter to 53,239. The 4,000-cars-a-week average is well below the forecast of 5,000 a week Musk made last December, and his 7,500-a-week prediction of last July. Model 3 unit sales tripled in the third quarter, according to Tesla, to 55,280.