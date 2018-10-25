Tesla's Elon Musk made five big assertions — with asterisks

The company will “start getting into volume production of the solar tile roof next year,” he said. “That's quite a long development cycle because anything that's roof has got to last 30 years. So even if you do accelerate lab testing as fast as possible, there's still a minimum amount of time required to do that, and there's a lot of engineering that goes into how do you put on the solar tile roof and not be really labor-intensive in doing so. So there's a lot of engineering, not just in the tile but in the way it's done.”