Tesla picks Robyn Denholm to replace Elon Musk as chair

Tesla Inc. has appointed Robyn Denholm, a director at the carmaker since 2014, to be chair of the board after a run-in with securities regulators cost Elon Musk the position he had held since leading the company’s first round of funding 14 years ago.
Denholm, 55, one of two women on the nine-member board, will preside over Tesla’s board effective immediately, the company said in a statement. She will leave her role as chief financial officer and head of strategy at Telstra Corp., the Australian telecommunications company, once her six-month notice period ends.
“I believe in this company, I believe in its mission and I look forward to helping Elon and the Tesla team achieve sustainable profitability and drive long-term shareholder value,” Denholm said in the statement.
It’s the end of an era for Musk, 47, who became chairman when he led a $7.5-million initial investment in the company in April 2004. While he’ll remain chief executive officer and a director, the fallout from Musk’s tweets in which he claimed to have secured funding and investor support to buy out investors at $420 a share will last for years to come.
Stepping down from the role of chair was a condition of the accord Musk reached with the Securities and Exchange Commission in September to settle fraud charges related to his tweets on taking the company private. In addition to agreeing to a three-year ban from serving as chairman, Musk and Tesla agreed that the company would add two new independent directors to the board by late December.
Denholm previously worked at Toyota Motor Corp., Sun Microsystems Inc. and Juniper Networks Inc., where she was chief financial and operations officer.
“Robyn has extensive experience in both the tech and auto industries, and she has made significant contributions as a Tesla Board member over the past four years in helping us become a profitable company,” Musk said in the statement. “I look forward to working even more closely with Robyn as we continue accelerating the advent of sustainable energy.”
The Tesla board is actively continuing to search for the two independent directors.