Tesla says it'll announce earnings results Wednesday, giving less than 2 days' notice

Companies usually set the date for earnings announcements weeks in advance. Tesla Inc. prides itself on being unusual.
On Monday evening, Elon Musk’s electric car company popped a surprise: It said it will release third-quarter results and hold a conference call Wednesday afternoon, with less than 48 hours’ of notice.
The Oct. 24 date is also more than a week earlier than usual. With few exceptions, Tesla has scheduled its third-quarter earnings releases for the first week of November.
Why it’s doing this, Tesla hasn’t said. The company did not respond to a request for comment. Speculation on social media is running wild, from bulls saying Tesla doesn’t want stellar results to be drowned out by the midterm elections, to bears saying the company has bad news and wants the earnings call over and done.
Chief Executive Musk has promised to show profits and positive cash flow starting in the third quarter and into the future. He did build in some wiggle room, though, saying that force majeure events — that is, situations outside the company’s control — could crimp those forecasts.
Stock analysts generally expect the positive cash flow part to come true, what with Tesla’s report that it delivered 55,840 of its Model 3 sedans during the quarter, three times as many as the quarter before.
Analysts differ widely on profit forecasts. The earnings per share estimates of 18 analysts listed on FactSet range from a loss of $1.75 a share to a gain of 88 cents a share.
Los Angeles investment manager Andrew Left of Citron Research, a fierce Tesla critic who last month sued the company and Musk, alleging stock manipulation, issued a report early Tuesday saying he changed his mind about Tesla’s prospects. The Model 3’s sales performance, he said, has proved that “Tesla is destroying the competition.”
Tesla shares jumped 9.6% to $286 a share as of 9:50 a.m. Pacific time on Tuesday, even as the overall stock market was down.
Short sellers and other Tesla skeptics say the company has yet to prove the sales are sustainable or profitable enough to justify the company’s relatively high stock value. Those issues are unlikely to be resolved in Wednesday’s earnings report and conference call.
Tesla stock is especially volatile and prone to large movements based on good and bad news, providing opportunities for day traders to make money on the roller coaster ride.