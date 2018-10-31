Tesla delivered an awesome earnings surprise. How come no one saw it coming?

Analysts’ stock price targets also vary for GM, from $33 a share to $53. But Tesla’s target price range runs from $100 a share to $500 a share, reflecting the extent to which Tesla is a “story stock,” where many investors are motivated more by the possibility of long-term glory than short-term profits or losses. Behind the low end of that stock range is the assumption that Tesla will never do better than the current quarter’s results; on the high end, that the glory days have just begun.