California opens investigation into Tesla factory's safety conditions

California's Division of Occupational Safety and Health said it has opened an investigation into Tesla Inc. following a report about worker protections at the company's auto plant in Fremont, Calif.
The agency "takes seriously reports of workplace hazards and allegations of employers' underreporting recordable work-related injuries and illnesses" and "currently has an open inspection at Tesla," said Erika Monterroza, a spokeswoman for the California Department of Industrial Relations.
California requires employers to electronically submit what it calls Log 300 records of injuries and illnesses. Monterroza said that, although the state doesn't disclose details of open inspections, such inspections typically include a review of employers' Log 300 records and checks to ensure that serious injuries are reported within eight hours as required by law.
An article published this week on the Center for Investigative Reporting's website Reveal alleged that Tesla failed to report serious injuries as legally required to make its safety numbers appear better than they actually were. Reveal cited former members of Tesla's environment, health and safety team saying Chief Executive Elon Musk's personal preferences were often invoked as reasons not to address potential hazards.
Tesla pushed back against the article in a lengthy blog post Monday, calling it "an ideologically motivated attack by an extremist organization working directly with union supporters to create a calculated disinformation campaign against Tesla." The United Auto Workers union has been trying to organize workers at the Fremont plant for more than a year.
A Tesla spokesman didn't immediately comment on the state investigation.