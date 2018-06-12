Tesla is cutting 9% of its workers as it tries to turn a profit, Elon Musk says

Tesla Inc. is cutting about 9% of its workers as part of a restructuring, Chief Executive Elon Musk announced Tuesday. He said the cuts would not hurt the automaker’s ability to produce its Model 3 electric sedans.
The move — the biggest widespread layoff in Tesla’s 15-year history — will almost entirely involve salaried employees, Musk said. It comes as Tesla races to meet production targets for its crucial Model 3.
Musk, 46, has said Tesla is on the cusp of making money by turning a corner with the Model 3, the company’s most affordable electric car when production began almost a year ago. But the company has repeatedly missed manufacturing targets, contributing to billions of dollars in ongoing losses and cash burned.
Musk said in an email to employees that the Palo Alto company has “grown and evolved rapidly” over the last several years, resulting in duplication of some job functions. He said production workers were not being laid off.
The company ended last year with 37,543 employees, more than 12 times its headcount five years earlier.
Musk publicly released the text of the email Tuesday on Twitter, saying it had been leaked anyway. He called the job cuts “difficult, but necessary.”
His email said the primary motivation for the cuts was to “accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable, clean energy,” but the company could not meet that goal without becoming profitable. “That is a valid and fair criticism of Tesla’s history to date,” he said.
Tesla has never turned an annual profit.
Musk’s email also said Tesla is not renewing its agreement to sell solar panels through Home Depot. The majority of Tesla employees assigned to the sales effort will have an opportunity to work at Tesla’s own retail outlets, Musk said.
Workers who are being laid off are being offered “significant salary and stock vesting,” he said.
However, that does not mean that Tesla has instituted a hiring freeze. “There is still a significant need for additional production personnel,” Musk said.
Tesla stock dropped on the news. It was up 6.9% earlier in the day, but about noon Pacific time, the shares were up only 2.6% at $340.86.
Noon: This article was updated with additional background information and a stock update.
11:35 a.m.: This article was updated with Tesla’s stock movement.
11:20 a.m.: This article was updated with additional details from Elon Musk’s email.
This article was originally published at 11:05 a.m.