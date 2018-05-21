Elon Musk announces $78,000 version of Tesla Model 3 — unaffordable for the masses

Tesla burned through more than $1 billion of cash in the first quarter and may need to tap capital markets for more than $10 billion by 2020 to fund its car-making operations, new products and expected expansion into China, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts said last week. Mounting liquidity pressures and challenges with Model 3 production prompted Moody's Investors Service to cut the carmaker's credit rating further into junk status in March, adding fuel to a selloff of the company's bonds to all-time lows.