Toyota says its models will begin to talk to other vehicles about safety hazards starting in 2021

Toyota said Monday that it will start equipping models with technology to talk to other vehicles starting in 2021 as it tries to push safety communications forward. Most of its U.S. models should have the feature by the mid-2020s, it said.
With vehicle-to-vehicle signals, cars can warn one another of heavy braking ahead or that another vehicle is headed into their path.
Andrew Coetzee, vice president of product planning, says the cars would use dedicated airwaves to send signals up to nearly 1,000 feet.
Coetzee hopes other automakers will join. Others are testing it, and standards have been developed so they can communicate.
Toyota is leading on automatic emergency braking, making it standard on all but four of its models. The industry has agreed to make that automatic emergency braking standard on all models in 2022.