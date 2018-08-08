New York City caps Uber and Lyft vehicles — a first-in-the-nation move

The app-based ride-hailing companies argued against the cap, saying it would shrink the number of available drivers and encourage them to seek passengers in midtown Manhattan rather than other parts of the city. Uber supported the minimum-pay standard that will obligate the company to make up the difference when drivers’ earnings fell short, seeing it as a way to give the company an incentive to limit its size instead of ceding that role to the government, said Jason Post, a company spokesman. The level of the pay floor is still to be determined.