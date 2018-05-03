U.S. charges Volkswagen ex-CEO in diesel-cheating case

VW pleaded guilty in January 2017 to using false statements to import cars into the United States and to obstructing investigations, and it paid $4.3 billion in penalties. Two other employees have pleaded guilty over their role in the affair, and five other executives have been indicted by the United States and remain in Germany, avoiding arrest. They include executives who led engine development and the failed efforts to design a diesel engine that would meet the tougher emissions standards the U.S. adopted for 2007, as well as another liaison to U.S. regulators.