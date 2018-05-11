CalSTRS hammers Facebook for entrenching Zuckerberg — but does it have the power to force a change?

She says, "the response was tepid." That's an understatement. It would be more accurate to say it was arrogant and dismissive. Zuckerberg added Sheryl Sandberg to the board, but she already was an insider. And the dual-class structure stayed; Zuckerberg controls nearly 79% of class B shares, which have 10 votes each, and a negligible amount of class A shares, which have one vote but are the shares held by the public. The combination gives him 53.3% of total voting power.