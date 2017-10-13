Trump reneges on Obamacare payments, portending turmoil for consumers and taxpayers

President Trump late Thursday pulled the trigger on one of his long-standing threats against the Affordable Care Act, announcing that he would immediately end federal payments to insurers to cover deductibles and co-pays for low-income Americans.

Trump had been openly musing about reneging on the payments almost since his inauguration, but kept paying them while Republican efforts to repeal the act moved through Congress. Those efforts ended in failure last month. The cost-sharing reductions are expected to come to $7 billion this year, representing assistance for 7 million low-income buyers. Trump’s action will cancel monthly payments due to insurers for October, November and December this year, or an estimated $1.75 billion.

Trump justified his action based on the wording of the provision for cost-reduction payments in the Affordable Care Act, which is currently under legal dispute in federal appeals court. The White House described the payments as a “bailout” of insurance companies. That’s inaccurate: The payments are designed to cover insurance company obligations imposed by the law, on the clear understanding that they would be ultimately paid by the government.

We’re about to see witness of the largest lawsuits, dollar-wise, in United States history. — Nicholas Bagley, University of Michigan

Like so many administration policies, the cancellation of the payments appears to be the product of combined petulance and truculence, but not at all thought through. Trump reportedly has been seething at the failure of the ACA repeal effort; since then his administration has taken numerous steps to sabotage the Affordable Care Act administratively.

In a tweet issued form the White House in the early morning hours Friday, Trump described his latest action strictly in partisan terms. “The Democrats ObamaCare is imploding,” he tweeted. “Massive subsidy payments to their pet insurance companies has stopped. Dems should call me to fix.”

But Thursday’s action is likely as not to explode in Trump’s face. The threat to insurance company finances ends this year, because many have priced the loss of the cost reduction payments into their premiums for next year. But that means higher premiums for customers and, as it happens, higher costs for the U.S. government.

The threat to cease the so-called cost sharing reduction payments already had caused a spike in premiums in the individual health insurance market for next year. In California, for example, premiums were expected to rise by about 12.5% due to medical inflation and other efforts by Trump to undermine the individual insurance marketplace. The cut-off of cost sharing payments will produce an additional 12.4% increase on silver-level health plans, the most popular.

Trump’s action will drive government costs higher because premium subsidies, which are paid directly to consumers separately from the cost sharing payments, rise in tandem with premiums. The Congressional Budget Office calculated in August that because subsidies would be higher and more people would become eligible for them, canceling the payments would increase the federal deficit by $194 billion through 2026.

In the short term, the cutoff will allow health plans in many states to terminate their policies immediately, according to their contracts with the federal government. That could throw millions of American off insurance between now and the end of the year.

Still, the first concrete result of the cancellation is likely to be a blizzard of litigation. In August, 15 states and the District of Columbia won the right to defend the cost sharing payments before the federal appeals court, based on the court’s finding that they had “raised sufficient doubt concerning the adequacy of the [government’s] representation of their interests.”

Within minutes of the administration’s announcement of the payment cancellation, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced he was preparing to go to court for an injunction against the move.

Insurers themselves have grounds to seek the withheld payments from the Court of Federal Claims. Many legal scholars believe their claims are sound. “We’re about to see witness of the largest lawsuits, dollar-wise, in United States history,” predicts Nicholas Bagley of the University of Michigan law school. “The question is...not whether the government will pay, but when.”

The cost-sharing reductions cover subsidies offered to buyers in the individual market with incomes between 100% and 250% of the federal poverty limit. For a family of four, the eligible income range is $24,600 to $61,500 this year. These subsidies are in addition to the ACA’s premium subsidies, which cover those with incomes up to 400% of the poverty level, or $98,400 for a family of four.

Unlike the premium subsidies, which technically are paid to the policyholders, the CSRs are advanced to the insurers based on the co-pays and deductibles they would otherwise charge. About half of all buyers of ACA plans are eligible for the CSR assistance, and about 90% receive premium subsidies.

Although the subsidies are authorized under the healthcare act, House Republicans filed a lawsuit in 2014 to block them, asserting that because the money hadn’t been specifically appropriated in the law, paying the money is illegal. They won the first round in U.S. District Court last year, but the judge stayed her ruling pending an appeals court decision.

White House Politics masquerading as policy: The White House statement on cancellation of the cost sharing payments makes clear it's a partisan move. Politics masquerading as policy: The White House statement on cancellation of the cost sharing payments makes clear it's a partisan move. (White House)

The Obama Administration mounted a firm defense of the payments in court. Since the inauguration, the case has been placed on abeyance at 90-day intervals as Congress and the White House dithered over whether the subsidies should or would be paid.