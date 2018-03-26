Behind the antiabortion poison pill that sank the Obamacare rescue package

As The Times reported last year, when this scheme originally surfaced, the provision would have made virtually all insurance plans in California ineligible for subsidies. This would amount not only to a general attack on women's reproductive rights, but one aimed specifically at lower-income women—those reliant on subsidized health plans and lacking the private resources to obtain abortion services on their own. California's law is the most comprehensive, but the rule change also would affect plans in Oregon, New York and Massachusetts, which don't allow abortions to be treated separately from other medical procedures.