Is this scathing report the death knell for bitcoin?

No such systems are perfect, the BIS acknowledges. Indeed, the British Museum devotes a whole room to the stones, shells, coins, paper and other objects that once served all those three roles and fell out of favor. Nor is government-issued currency immune from abuse, as is plain from the experiences of the Weimar-era German mark and today’s debasement of the currency of Venezuela. But the central bank systems that sprung up in the late 19th and early 20th centuries and were refined in the aftermath of the Great Depression were responses to such crises.