Some led, some followed: Ranking the CEOs by how long it took them to bail on Trump

President Trump’s announcement Wednesday that he was dissolving his two major councils of business leaders undoubtedly brought a sense of relief to many of the member CEOs — they wouldn’t have to stick their necks out to resign publicly, thereby risking an angry response from the Tweeter-in-Chief.

Those who waited until then to publicly declare their dismay at Trump’s remarks Tuesday expressing sympathy and support for the Nazis and white supremacists who marched through Charlottesville, Va., chanting anti-Semitic and racist slogans, don’t deserve much credit. But those who distanced themselves from Trump earlier, some even before Charlottesville, do. It’s proper to note that Trump’s remarks about Charlottesville weren’t the only opportunity for business leaders to show moral courage. Before then, there were his policies and statements on immigration, climate change, NATO and healthcare.

What the 15 top executives who quit Trump's business councils said about why they left »

Among business leaders, as among people in all walks of life, one finds leaders, followers, those who wait to see which way the wind blows before acting and those who remind us of Gilbert & Sullivan’s Duke of Plaza-Toro, who “led his regiment from behind.”

Immigration and openness to refugees is an important part of our country’s success. — Travis Kalanick's early and uncompromising condemnation of Trump policy

Through our history, America’s business leaders haven’t consistently stood up against bigotry and inequality. But rarely have they staked a claim to moral authority as insistently as they do today — that claim is part of the “corporate principles” one can find on virtually every company website. Seldom has it been as important as it is now for them to back up their PR with action, considering moral authority has almost vanished in Washington. So let’s see how they’ve done.

Here’s a ranking of the members of Trump’s Manufacturing Jobs Initiative and Strategic and Policy Forum, based on when they bailed out and why.

The pioneers (resigned before Charlottesville)

Travis Kalanick, Uber: Kalanick, who since has been deposed as Uber’s CEO, resigned from the strategic panel on Feb. 2, even before it met. He was responding to Trump’s travel ban, saying, “Immigration and openness to refugees is an important part of our country’s success and quite honestly to Uber’s.” Kalanick had come under fire from some in the Silicon Valley community for joining Trump’s panel in the first place, but he shouldn’t be marked down just because he accurately read the mood of his constituency. Plenty of politicians aren’t that responsive to theirs.

Elon Musk, Tesla/SpaceX: Musk resigned from both the strategic and jobs panels on June 1 over Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris climate change agreement. “Climate change is real,” he tweeted. “Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world.”

Bob Iger, Disney: Iger quit the strategic panel, also on June 1 and also over the Paris decision. “Protecting our planet and driving economic growth are critical to our future, and they aren’t mutually exclusive,” he said.

The emancipator

Kenneth Frazier, Merck & Co.: Frazier quit the jobs panel on Monday morning after Trump’s first inadequate statement on Charlottesville. “As CEO of Merck and as a matter of personal conscience,” he said in a tweeted statement, “I feel a responsibility to take a stand against intolerance and extremism.” One of only four black CEOs of a Fortune 500 company, Frazier’s resignation paved the way for others to leave.

The first wave

Kevin Plank, Under Armour: Plank, who had come under fire weeks earlier for statements supporting Trump, followed Frazier off the jobs panel by several hours, though his resignation statement was bland: “Under Armour engages in innovation and sports, not politics,” he said.

Brian Krzanich, Intel: Krzanich quit the jobs panel the same day, citing “the serious harm our divided political climate is causing to critical issues.”

Way too late

Richard Trumka and Thea Lee, AFL-CIO: The only representatives of labor on the two panels dithered inexcusably before resigning Tuesday. On Monday, following Frazier’s resignation, the AFL-CIO said it was “assessing” its continued participation on the jobs panel, but only made its decision following Trump’s meltdown news conference, in which he doubled down Tuesday on his support for the white supremacist marchers in Charlottesville. “We cannot sit on a council for a President who tolerates bigotry and domestic terrorism,” the union said. But organized labor had plenty of evidence of Trump’s hostility to its cause long before then, including the disdain he showed by his two non-labor nominations as secretary of Labor, and actions taken to delay or eviscerate Obama-era initiatives, including one expanding eligibility for overtime pay. Trumka and Lee should have resigned from the panel months earlier.

The second wave

Scott Paul, Alliance for American Manufacturing: Paul, president of a partnership between the United Steelworkers Union and manufacturing industries, resigned from the jobs panel Tuesday after Trump’s news conference. He subsequently tweeted a quote from Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel: “We must always take sides. Neutrality helps the oppressor, never the victim. Silence encourages the tormentor, never the tormented.”

Inge Thulin, 3M; and Denise Morrison, Campbell Soup: Thulin’s and Morrison’s resignations from the jobs panel Wednesday signaled that a flood might be coming. Trump’s statements Tuesday gave wavering CEOs a strong basis for direct criticism of the president: “Racism and murder are unequivocally reprehensible and are not morally equivalent to anything else that happened in Charlottesville,” Morrison said. “I believe the president should have been — and still needs to be — unambiguous on that point.”