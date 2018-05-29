A federal court gives defrauded Corinthian College students a victory over Betsy DeVos

In December, DeVos announced a new system. The department would grant loan forgiveness on a sliding scale based on former students' earnings compared with those of graduates of comparable programs that passed government muster. Those who earned less than 50% of comparable wages got full relief. The rest got relief on a sliding scale. For example, those earning 50% to 59% of comparable wages won forgiveness of 50% of their outstanding loans, and those earning 90% or more received forgiveness of only 10%.