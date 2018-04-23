The Republican plan for family leave would destroy your Social Security benefits

Favreault and Johnson also show that the idea that Social Security is "made whole" by charging people at retirement for their benefits early in life is a myth. The leave program would run a deficit every year until it stopped paying benefits to the last claimant, they write — and Social Security would bear the burden of that deficit. The reason is that the system would pay out benefits now but not be repaid for 30 years or so. In 2050, for example, the system would pay out an estimated $4 billion in benefits but receive only $2 billion in repayments.