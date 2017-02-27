Facing a lawsuit from Google over driverless car technology, Uber may finally have met its match

On the surface, a Google subsidiary’s blistering accusations last week that Uber has stolen its driverless car technology looks like any of the thousands of patent lawsuits piling up in Silicon Valley court dockets.

This one is different, however. And it’s different in ways that could spell bad news for Uber.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday in San Francisco federal court by Waymo, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc. devoted to developing self-driving technology. (Alphabet is the new name for Google.) Waymo is responsible for those bug-shaped cars and other vehicles testing the technology around Northern California. They’re equipped with sophisticated laser systems that create a three-D picture of the landscape, allowing the vehicles to navigate around obstacles.

These actions were part of a concerted plan to steal Waymo’s trade secrets and intellectual property. — Google subsidiary Waymo fires a shot at Uber over allegedly stolen driverless car technology

Waymo says that Anthony Levandowski, who was once Google’s driverless-car guru, downloaded 14,000 proprietary company files onto his own computer and absconded with them when he left Google to found his own company in 2016. That company, Otto, was soon acquired by Uber for $680 million. Not long after that, Google says, it discovered that Otto’s technology was largely identical to its own. The lawsuit seeks damages for alleged infringement of three Google patents, and an injunction barring Uber from using any of the technology.

One aspect of the lawsuit that struck some Silicon Valley observers from the first was the extensive detail in the accusations.

“Normally in a case like this there’s a lot of innuendo” in the early stages, says Eric Goldman, a patent law expert at Santa Clara University law school. But Waymo specified how and when it alleges Levandowski downloaded the files, the breadth of his alleged theft and efforts to conceal his actions, and how it discovered them—from an email a supplier sent to members of Levandowski’s team and mistakenly copied to a Waymo employee.

“Google spent a lot of time and money investigating before it filed the lawsuit,” Goldman told me.

Of course, the lawsuit represents just one side of the story. Uber hasn’t yet responded in court. In a press statement, the company said it had “reviewed Waymo's claims and determined them to be a baseless attempt to slow down a competitor.” Uber added, “we look forward to vigorously defending against them in court.”

Another unusual aspect of the case, Goldman says, is that Google is bringing it at all. Intellectual property lawsuits are out of character for Google, he says, even though it has so many ex-employees that a large amount of its IP must be at large in the technology community. “They just don’t show up as a plaintiff,” he says. Moreover, Google is an investor in Uber with a stake of at least $250 million; a Google executive sat on Uber’s board until just after Uber acquired Otto.

Google hasn’t said much about why this episode should be different from any others, beyond a Waymo blog post that implies it was just too gross an offense to ignore. “These actions were part of a concerted plan to steal Waymo’s trade secrets and intellectual property,” the post reads. “Given the overwhelming facts..., we have no choice but to defend our investment and development of this unique technology.” I asked Google to elaborate, but haven’t heard back.

Goldman conjectures further that “this might be an asset especially valuable to the Google family, something extra important.” If that’s so, it underscores the grand expectations for driverless technology, despite indications that it may be oversold. Google has been among the most enthusiastic developers in the field; just last year, Eric Schmidt, its executive chairman, crowed that "the technology works because, frankly, the computer can see better than you can, even if you're not drunk in a car.”

The lawsuit says “the markets for self-driving cars are nascent and on the cusp of rapid development.” It asserts that the company’s fleet of self-driving cars has logged 2.5 million miles on public roads, which it says equates to “over 300 years of human driving experience.” Its arithmetic is murky, however, since Americans alone log more than 3 trillion miles every year. In any event, some experts believe that a transition to fully autonomous cars—the ones you nap in, rather than paying at least some attention to the road—could be decades away.

Obviously, there’s a lot at stake in the case for big, brash Uber. The company has built its reputation as a juggernaut by flouting local car-hire regulations and bullying municipal officials who dare to stand in its way. Google may not be as inclined to back off as your city alderman.

As my colleague Tracey Lien observed Friday, the lawsuit capped a bad stretch for Uber. That started with a boycott of the firm after it was perceived to have taken advantage of a taxi-drivers strike staged at New York’s JFK airport to protest President Trump’s immigrant ban. It was followed by a devastating picture of a sexual harassment culture at Uber headquarters posted online by a female former engineer, Susan Fowler Rigetti. Now comes Waymo’s unusually detailed accusation of intellectual property thievery.

The case may also underscore the weakness of Uber’s claim to a $70-billion valuation in the private venture market. That valuation had been based on the expectation that Uber was poised to radically reform the transportation-for-hire economy by shouldering vehicle-owning taxi companies and individuals out of the way, replacing them with independent drivers using their own cars. If Google is to be believed, Uber now puts such stake in owning its own capital assets that was willing to pay $680 million for the necessary (allegedly stolen) technology.