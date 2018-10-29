After cozying up to a purveyor of anti-Semitism, Rep. Tom McClintock sends 'prayers' to Pittsburgh victims

McClintock is experienced in the ways of hypocrisy. As we reported in February 2017, McClintock was photographed fleeing from a town hall after he was confronted by constituents angry over his votes to repeal the Affordable Care Act, on which many depended for health coverage. Soon after that, he took to the House floor to plead for civil discourse. "If your love of our Constitution is greater than your hatred of our president, I implore you to engage in a civil discussion with your fellow citizens," he said. "That is what true democracy looks like."