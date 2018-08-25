At Tesla, Elon Musk's jape blows up, leaving only a legal morass and questions about his fitness to be CEO

Musk said he polled many of Tesla’s major holders for their opinion of going private and claimed that “although the majority of shareholders I spoke to said they would remain with Tesla if we went private, the sentiment, in a nutshell, was ‘please don’t do this.’” He spun this to make it sound like a vote of confidence from the major holders. The truth is that two of Tesla’s biggest shareholders, the mutual fund/money management firms Fidelity and T. Rowe Price, have been voting with their feet: Both pared their stakes by more than 20% in the second quarter.