On Tesla going private, Elon Musk seems to admit he doesn't have 'funding secured'

But those aren’t the only questions. Musk writes, “obviously, the Saudi sovereign fund has more than enough capital needed to execute on such a transaction.” That’s true in the sense that there’s more money in the sovereign fund than the $60 billion to $70 billion that would be required to take Tesla private at the $420-per-share price Musk is talking about. But that’s not the same as the fund being willing to take on the deal on its own — or even capable of doing so, given that the deal would require $60 billion or possibly more.