California's plan to protect network neutrality will shield consumers from telecom bullies

"There are benign forms of zero-rating," Wiener says. "If an ISP says no gaming sites will count against your internet usage, and it applies to all gaming sites and the sites don't have to pay, that's not prohibited. But if, let's say, AT&T says, if you use our product it won't count against your data, but if you use our competitor's product it will count, that is anticompetitive, monopolistic behavior and it's prohibited under our bill."