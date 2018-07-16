Novartis and the fixer: New details on a big drug company's deal with ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen

In its response to the report, Novartis says it was telling the truth about not “engaging” with Cohen after that meeting because it was Cohen who later initiated contacts with Jimenez on a “handful of occasions.” Obviously, this won’t do. The fact is, as the Senate report documents, Jimenez replied to those contacts — in the case of Cohen’s pitch for Yamo, within an hour. The Senate report also lists at least two entries in Jimenez’s calendar indicating that he was to originate calls to Cohen, though it doesn’t say whether the calls took place.