Two law professors experimented with acting like real-life corporate raiders — it didn't go well

Tejon Ranch Co. is one of California’s oldest — one might almost say “antique” — corporations. What has become a landholding of 270,000 acres, situated in the largely-undeveloped territory between Los Angeles and Bakersfield, was first assembled in 1855, the company was incorporated in 1936 and it went public in 1973.

Frank Partnoy and Steven Davidoff Solomon teach about shareholder activism as law professors — Partnoy at the University of San Diego, Solomon at UC Berkeley. They thought Tejon Ranch would be an ideal subject for a real-life experiment: What would happen if they bought up Tejon stock themselves, then tried to jawbone its executives into taking steps to improve shareholder value, as though they were the kind of activist corporate raiders who make managements of big companies quake with fear?

Here’s a spoiler: It didn’t go well.

Even with our knowledge and our connections and our expertise, we did not succeed in any meaningful way.

Tejon management made a show of listening to their proposals, then essentially blew them off. Having risked a significant share of their retirement nest eggs by assembling a combined stake of about $500,000, they escaped after about a year and a half with a modest gain of $55,000. But Tejon hasn’t really changed.

“There are thousands of companies that have never had an activist investor darken their door,” Partnoy told me. “One of the reasons is that it’s really hard. We wanted to see if we could succeed. But even with our knowledge and our connections and our expertise, we did not succeed in any meaningful way.”

Tejon Ranch Co. owns 270,000 acres -- one third the size of Rhode Island -- between Los Angeles and Bakersfield. (Tejon Ranch Co.)

What they did get out of it was a great yarn, rife with insights into the resistance of corporate managements and boards to outsiders trying to shake them out of strategic stupor. They laid out the lessons in a highly entertaining article in the latest issue of The Atlantic, entitled “Frank and Steven’s Excellent Corporate-Raiding Adventure.”

Remarks Nell Minow, a veteran shareholder activist with a sideline reviewing films as the “Movie Mom,” their story is “like a Frank Capra movie.” Think of it as “Mr. Smith Goes to Wall Street.”

Tejon wouldn’t comment directly on their article. “It’s our policy not to comment on specific conversations we’ve had with shareholders,” investor relations executive Barry Zoeller said by email — a bit strange, since these shareholders had disclosed those conversations in a national publication.

Neither professor came to this quest as a “Mr. Smith” novice. Solomon spent a decade in practice as a corporate attorney and writes a weekly column on corporate issue for the New York Times, and Partnoy worked in Morgan Stanley’s derivatives shop during the 1990s and has written several books about financial corruption.

As they describe in the article, they decided one day in 2014: “Let’s get out of the ivory tower and try actually being activists. How hard can it be?”

They settled on Tejon Ranch as a target because it seemed to be a poorly managed collection of potentially lucrative assets. “It’s a mishmash of businesses that never generated that much cash or income — some farming, some mineral rights, some acreage for hunting,” Partnoy says. “It looks like one of those 1960s conglomerates that were busted up by corporate raiders.”

The professors fashioned themselves as less-capitalized cousins of such celebrated investment raiders as Bill Ackman or Carl Icahn, but they also chose to make a quiet, more collaborative approach to Tejon Ranch than raiders who make public demands for board seats and threaten proxy fights to eject underperforming managements. (As holders of about one-tenth of 1% of Tejon’s shares, their options were limited.)

But they may have been too nice. Minow says they should have reached out quietly to institutional investors to gauge their support for change at Tejon.

A public challenge can shake the most hidebound managements, as Minow learned in 1992 when she and her fellow shareholder activist Robert A.G. Monks placed a famous ad in the Wall Street Journal labeling the Sears directors “non-performing assets.” The company soon restructured the sleepy board and shed nonretail businesses that were dragging down performance. Companies have been getting more responsive to shareholders, Minow adds, as campaigns devoted to forcing industry to shake up lazy managements or face up to climate change become better organized.

A better approach? Shareholder activists Robert A.G. Monks and Nell Minow placed this celebrated ad in the Wall Street Journal to goad Sears into restructuring in 1992.

Tejon Ranch talks today as though the keys to its future are three residential/commercial developments its planning for its big exurban property. But it’s been talking more or less the same way for the better part of a quarter-century. “Tejon Ranch in No Hurry to Develop Land,” The Times reported in a headline — in 1991. (No kidding.)

Tejon’s crown jewels today are an outlet mall that opened in 2014 and other retail businesses situated at the base of the Grapevine, a pass on Route 5 carrying traffic between Los Angeles and Bakersfield. Other than that, the company has relied on income from ranching, farming almonds and pistachios, and oil and gas leases. Tejon Ranch recorded net income of $558,000 on revenue of $47.2 million, citing declines in farm commodity and oil prices for a slide in net income from its profit of $2.95 million the year before.

Partnoy and Solomon believed that Tejon Ranch’s market capitalization of about $500 million undervalued its real estate holdings by half. To unlock that value, they needed “a more aggressive timetable for development” or at least better disclosure for investors about what that timetable was. In May 2015, after they assembled their stake, they wrote to CEO Gregory S. Bielli, identifying themselves as “significant shareholders” and asking for a meeting. To their surprise, the company promptly invited them up to its Lebec headquarters.

As they were to discover, in some ways Tejon Ranch is miscast as the target of a shareholder campaign. Its business model, which might be best described as long-term somnolence, doesn’t seem to disturb its biggest shareholders. The four largest are investment partnerships that control nearly 40% of the company, two of whom have seats on the board; Vanguard, the index mutual fund firm, ranks fifth with 5.37%.