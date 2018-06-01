While judges protect anti-pregnancy programs, Trump keeps staffing them with religious fanatics

Coughenour’s ruling matches those in three other cases, covering programs in Baltimore; Washington, D.C.; and eastern Washington state, Idaho and Hawaii. In each case, a federal judge rejected HHS’ claim that it was within its rights to end the program funding for any reason and without explanation, ruling instead that the HHS decision was “arbitrary and capricious” and ordering that funding be reinstated. If you’re counting, the Trump administration is losing by a score of 0-4.