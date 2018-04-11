Paul Ryan's congressional career is ending, but his legacy of lies will survive

Ryan may have made his name as a sworn enemy of Medicare and Social Security — even though his college career was funded, at least partially, by the dependent benefits he had received from Social Security — but he really went to town on the Affordable Care Act. His Republican House caucus voted more than three-score times to repeal the law, fueled in part by the flagrant lies Ryan told about the program in public, before audiences often comprising ignorant and fawning members of the Washington press corps. I documented these lies here and here.