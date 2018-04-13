Allegations of a hospital chain's ruthless price-fixing explain why you pay so much for healthcare

Since it was likely that some Northern California residents would end up at non-network Sutter hospitals at some point, chiefly via their emergency rooms, this was a major threat — Blue Shield determined that Sutter Health would collect a 270% profit over its costs for any services billed at that rate. For members of the Pacific Business Group on Health, a consortium of Northern California employers, "it is not economically feasible … to have a network that does not include Sutter facilities," David Lansky, CEO of the group, said in a declaration, because it is not "economically feasible … to pay for Sutter's services at non-contract, out-of-network rates."