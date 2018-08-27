In another attack on Western society, Russian trolls sow doubt about vaccines

“It’s only in the past year or two that Facebook and Twitter have gotten serious about this problem, so it’s going to take them a while to figure it out,” he told me. “But there are some behaviors that humans are susceptible to—some people will always fall for email scams, and that’s never going to change. There are some real core questions about how as a society we use these platforms and how we trust information. Those things are exacerbated by Twitter and Facebook, but they’re not caused by Twitter and Facebook.”