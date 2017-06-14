Uber's big report proves that the company still doesn't understand its problems

Uber and its fans hastened Tuesday to declare that, with the long-awaited publication of an investigation of its frat-boy office environment by former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, the company was ready to move on. As board member Arianna Huffington told an all-hands staff meeting, “This chapter comes to an end today.”

Not so fast, Arianna.

Yes, it’s true that Travis Kalanick, the Uber co-founder and CEO who is widely regarded as the sun from whom radiates the company’s bullying ethos inside the office and in relations with civic leaders and its drivers, is taking an indefinite leave of absence. The company has fired more than 20 employees in connection with its investigation of sexual harassment claims. That process was launched in February after a former engineer, Susan Fowler, published a horrifying account of life in an organization in which sexual discrimination and harassment were accepted, even glorified, as part of the landscape.

Yet the published report by Holder and his law partner Tammy Albarran, which is merely a roster of 47 recommendations for fixing Uber’s dysfunctional management and employee culture, doesn’t come close to addressing the company’s real problems.

Huffington’s optimistic statement notwithstanding, people with a serious interest in seeing that happen are unimpressed. Fowler’s tweeted response was, “It’s all optics.” She added, “I’ve gotten nothing but aggressive hostility from them” since her account was published.” She noted, in a second tweet, that the

These are more fundamental than the atmosphere in the conference rooms and hallways, and raise real questions about its putative, and dubious, $70-billion valuation as a private company. They involve, first, essential questions about the economics of a company that still hasn’t demonstrated a path to profitability (see the analysis by transportation expert Hubert Horan here), but lives on the sufferance of its venture capital financiers. Uber, still a private company, has been giving the public a peek at its financials, which are swathed in red; last month it reported a loss in the first quarter of $708 million on revenue of $2.4 billion, which were both better than the previous quarter. But the company hasn’t released year-over-year comparisons, which would be more revealing.

Then there’s its relationship with the people who actually make its business go: its drivers. There are an estimated 200,000 of them worldwide, compared to the approximately 12,000 engineers and support staff who work in Uber offices.

The latter are considered employees, the former are not. Instead, they’re classified as independent contractors. Even though Uber subjects them to its unilateral fare-setting and sets their working conditions, they pay their own expenses and have virtually no employment rights. From Uber’s standpoint, they’re cheap labor, which may help make its economic prospects look better than they really are. As a result, says Nayantara Mehta of the National Employment Law Project, “even if the company makes all the changes it needs to make on sexual harassment, discrimination and other bad behavior, that doesn’t help the vast majority of Uber’s workforce.”

Uber’s attitude toward its drivers parallels its approach to laws and regulations, which is that it’s above them. Whenever a municipality pushes back, Uber reacts as though that’s an affront to the free enterprise—witness its attack, abetted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, on a Seattle law granting its drivers the right to unionize. (A federal judge has temporarily placed the law on hold.)

Interestingly, the published version of the Holder/Albarran doesn’t mention the drivers even once. According to a tape and transcript of Huffington’s remarks at Tuesday’s staff meeting, she made a single glancing reference to “our driver partners.”

None of this is encouraging, especially the holder report’s focus on Uber’s internal policies, when the company also needs to rework its external relationships, says Catherine Bracy, executive director of the Bay Area’s TechEquity Collaborative. That includes “rethinking how it treats its drivers, taking a more collaborative approach to working with government, developing deep and trusted partnerships with communities, or developing other better business practices,” Bracy told me by email.

The Holder report’s recommendations are mostly cosmetic changes to hiring and human resources procedures, board structures, “cultural values,” etc., etc. “Increase the profile of Uber’s head of diversity,” “create an oversight committee” of the board (isn’t “oversight” the board’s whole job?), “devote adequate staff and resources to Human Resources”—these are ideas that come right off the “20 ways to make yourself a better manager” bookshelf. Except for five recommendations that involve hiring consultants, these are the sort of recommendations that come free—they cost the board almost nothing to implement, some should have been done years ago, and the process of enforcement is deliberately left vague.

Only two seem to have any concrete relationship to the problem at hand. One is to bar romantic or sexual relationships between supervisors and their staffers, which might help to suppress the sexual trawling that Fowler reported, both to HR and to the public. Another is to put a cap on alcohol and drug-taking at work. (Lordy, how much of that has been going on at Uber’s San Francisco HQ? The report doesn’t say.)