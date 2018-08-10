San Onofre and the wildfires: Why utilities need to be held strictly to their responsibilities

But the state’s major utilities — Edison, San Diego Gas & Electric Co., and Pacific Gas & Electric Co. — are working the Legislature hard to place limits on their liability for the fires. And they appear to have won the ear of Gov. Jerry Brown, who has proposed a change in the rule that would relieve utilities of liability as long as they were found to have acted “reasonably” to mitigate the chance of fire. But critics argue that could shift the cost of wildfires to insurers, who would pass them on to their own customers in the form of higher premiums.