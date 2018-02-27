Comcast offers $31 billion for European pay-TV giant Sky

By making the bid now, Comcast hopes to capitalize on the problems that Murdoch and his family have had persuading British regulators to allow the family to consolidate Sky. Fox in late 2016 offered $15 billion for the 61% stake of Sky that Fox currently does not own. It is waiting for Britain's Competition and Markets Authority to rule on whether Fox can buy the remaining stake. Fox executives have said they expect to complete the purchase of the remaining shares in Sky by the end of June.