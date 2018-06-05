Fox gets British approval to buy Sky if it sells Sky News

The decision is a boost for Murdoch’s second attempt to buy Sky, now a key part of a transcontinental contest for scale between Walt Disney Co. and Comcast. The UK approval allows Fox to raise its bid for the 61% of Sky it doesn’t already own to fend off a rival offer from Comcast, which is 16% higher. Murdoch plans to sell Sky to Disney as part of a $52-billion sale of most of Fox. Comcast is also trying to buy that swath of Fox.