Charter, NBCUniversal talks stall, threatening an NBC blackout for Spectrum customers

Contract talks between cable giant Charter Communications and NBCUniversal hit an impasse Thursday. If the two companies fail to hammer out a new carriage deal before the current pact expires this weekend, it could lead to a blackout of NBC channels for Charter customers.

An outage of NBC channels, including local broadcast station KNBC-TV Channel 4, would affect more than 1.6 million homes in the Los Angeles region that subscribe to Charter’s Spectrum cable TV service. Charter is the largest pay-TV company in Southern California.

The current contract expires Jan. 1. If no deal is reached by then, Charter would not have the authority to distribute NBC channels.

A blackout could prevent NFL football fans from watching Sunday’s highly anticipated contest between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football.” NBC also would pull its other networks, including Telemundo, USA, Bravo, Syfy, E! and MSNBC, from Spectrum systems.

“Charter Spectrum has been unyielding in its demand for terms superior to those agreed to by the rest of the industry, including larger distributors,” NBCUniversal said in a statement. “Given this position, we feel the responsibility to inform viewers that Charter Spectrum may drop NBCUniversal’s networks at the end of the year.”

A Charter spokesman declined to comment.

Contentious distribution battles, and channel outages, have become more common in recent years as pay-TV providers, including AT&T, Charter and Dish Network, seek to hold the line on programming costs.

Charter has ruffled feathers in the industry by being more aggressive in its demands after it acquired Time Warner Cable. Charter took over Time Warner Cable’s systems earlier this year and rebranded the service as Spectrum.

Caption Casey Affleck finds the words in 'Manchester by the Sea' Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Caption Casey Affleck finds the words in 'Manchester by the Sea' Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Caption Natalie Portman on the importance of the infamous pink dress in 'Jackie' For her role as Jackie Kennedy, Natalie Portman says, "It's not a fashion story," but the clothes do tell a story. For her role as Jackie Kennedy, Natalie Portman says, "It's not a fashion story," but the clothes do tell a story. Caption Joel Edgerton finds the heart of 'Loving' Joel Edgerton talks about staying truthful to the real-life story of "Loving." Joel Edgerton talks about staying truthful to the real-life story of "Loving." Caption For 'Neon Demon,' Nicolas Winding Refn and composer Cliff Martinez used a special 'ESP' to communicate Director Nicolas Winding Refn and composer Cliff Martinez discuss their "Neon Demon" collaboration. Director Nicolas Winding Refn and composer Cliff Martinez discuss their "Neon Demon" collaboration. Caption 'Manchester By the Sea' director Kenneth Lonergan on how Casey Affleck brought a quiet character to life "Manchester By the Sea" director Kenneth Lonergan discusses writing a quiet character and working with actor Casey Affleck to bring him to life. "Manchester By the Sea" director Kenneth Lonergan discusses writing a quiet character and working with actor Casey Affleck to bring him to life.

meg.james@latimes.com

@MegJamesLAT