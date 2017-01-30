Sony takes nearly $1-billion write down on struggling movie business

Sony Corp. has announced a nearly $1-billion write down on its movie business, an extraordinary step for the struggling studio.

The Tokyo-based tech and entertainment giant said Monday that it took the impairment charge against its pictures segment after evaluating the future profitability of the movie business, which has lagged its competitors in recent years as it tried to recover from a massive 2014 cyber attack.

The disclosure comes just two weeks after the company said Sony Pictures Entertainment Chief Executive Michael Lynton would step down from his job after 13 years with the studio. The charge will be recorded as an operating loss during the company’s third fiscal quarter that ended in December.

In a memo to employees, Sony Corp. CEO Kazuo Hirai and Lynton said the write down was partly due to the dramatic downturn of the home entertainment industry. Sony’s need for a turnaround has long spurred speculation that the unit would be sold by the Japanese parent company. But Hirai and Lynton told employees that there are still no plans to sell its movie business, which it has owned since it bought Columbia Pictures in 1989.

“We ... take the fact of recording a substantial impairment charge very seriously,” Hirai and Lynton said. “But make no mistake; Sony Corp’s commitment to SPE remains unchanged…. Sony Corp sees SPE as a very important part of Sony group, and will continue to invest to achieve long-term growth and increased profits in this space.”

Earlier this month Hirai told employees that he would be spending more time on Sony’s Culver City lot to oversee the leadership transition after Lynton stepped down to serve as the chairman of the board at social messaging service Snapchat. The company has not announced a replacement, but is expected to name a successor within six months.

Sony Pictures ranked fifth out of the six major studios last year in terms of box office market share, with disappointments including “Ghostbusters” and “Passengers.” Its slate of upcoming movies for this year includes “Smurfs: The Lost Village” and “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

ryan.faughnder@latimes.com

@rfaughnder