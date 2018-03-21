Weinstein Co., the once prominent indie studio, filed for bankruptcy with only $500,000 in cash

Weinstein Co.'s lengthy lineup of creditors includes the expected cadre of banks, production companies, attorneys and vendors. But the list also contains some surprises among the names, including the late David Bowie, Malia Obama (the former president's daughter who interned for the company) and the right-wing outlet Breitbart News. New Zealand-born model Zoe Brock, who is part of a class-action lawsuit against Weinstein Co., also appears on the list.