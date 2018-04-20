What are the odds an ex-fighter pilot like Capt. Tammie Jo Shults is flying your airline plane?

Now, most pilots are choosing a civilian education even though flight-time requirements for commercial co-pilots have climbed to 1,500 hours from 250. It can cost as much as $300,000 to attend a private, four-year aviation university, Smith said. But the returns are immediate: Entry-level co-pilots earn $30,000 to $50,000 a year, and veterans at major carriers can earn $300,000 or more.