So now we know. There's no earphone jack in the new iPhone 7 devices. (RIP, earphone jack.) Aside from the lamenting, there are serious questions. No. 1 among them: Can I still charge my iPhone while I'm listening to music?

The short answer: If you're using wired headphones, no.

So you'll just have to make sure to charge up really well before you start that never-ending conference call or international flight.

Another option, of course, is to use the wireless AirPods. But that takes us to reader question No. 2: Can I use AirPods on an airplane?

Short answer: Yes, but not until after takeoff.

The AirPods connect via Bluetooth. According to FAA regulations on the use of portable electronic devices, "you can also continue to use short-range Bluetooth accessories, like wireless keyboards." (But your phone should be in airplane mode for the duration of the flight.)

The AirPods are said to get about five hours on a single charge, which might keep you entertained on a cross-country flight, but it won't do for a flight, say, to Mumbai.