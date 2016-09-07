BUSINESS
For nearly a decade, Apple has showed the world its new line of iPhones in September. It's something of a tradition in the tech industry -- and this year wasn't any different. The technology giant hosted a press conference on Wednesday, September 7 at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in Downtown San Francisco and unveiled a few new products :

Can I charge and listen at the same time? And other questions

Michelle Maltais

The new iPhone will use the lightning port for both charging and listening. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press)
So now we know. There's no earphone jack in the new iPhone 7 devices. (RIP, earphone jack.) Aside from the lamenting, there are serious questions. No. 1 among them: Can I still charge my iPhone while I'm listening to music? 

The short answer: If you're using wired headphones, no.

So you'll just have to make sure to charge up really well before you start that never-ending conference call or international flight. 

Another option, of course, is to use the wireless AirPods. But that takes us to reader question No. 2: Can I use AirPods on an airplane? 

Short answer: Yes, but not until after takeoff.

The AirPods connect via Bluetooth. According to FAA regulations on the use of portable electronic devices, "you can also continue to use short-range Bluetooth accessories, like wireless keyboards." (But your phone should be in airplane mode for the duration of the flight.) 

The AirPods are said to get about five hours on a single charge, which might keep you entertained on a cross-country flight, but it won't do for a flight, say, to Mumbai. 

The AirPod case, however, has 25 hours of juice. That should take you there – from Los Angeles, anyway. But you'll need to take them off to charge them. 

Some readers have asked whether AirPods can be used with non-Apple devices. 

Short answer: Yes.

Remember, the base technology is Bluetooth, and that isn't proprietary to Apple. AirPods pair seamlessly with iPhones and other Apple devices, but on non-Apple devices, you'd just have to do manual pairing. 

And, lastly, how do they fit?

My colleague Tracey Lien, who has had a chance to try out the the wireless earphones, reports the fit is the same as Apple's EarPods. 

