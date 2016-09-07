BUSINESS
Live coverage of Apple's iPhone 7 announcement
For nearly a decade, Apple has unveiled its new line of iPhones in September. It's something of a tradition in the tech world -- and this year isn't any different. The technology giant is hosting a press conference on Wednesday, September 7 at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in Downtown San Francisco, and the rumor mill has been buzzing in anticipation of:

  • A new iPhone, named the iPhone 7, in new colors
  • The elimination of the 3.5-millimeter audio jack from the new phone
  • A new Apple Watch
  • Launch dates for new Apple operating systems

Sept. 7, 2016
10:56 a.m. Sept. 7, 2016, 10:56 a.m. Reporting from San Francisco

Here comes the Apple Watch Series 2

Tracey Lien

(Tracey Lien / Los Angeles Times)
(Tracey Lien / Los Angeles Times)

Though critics have said the Apple Watch wasn't quite the game-changer that Apple might have hoped for, it was No. 2 in worldwide watch sales in 2015, behind only Rolex. It was also the top-selling smart watch. 

Here's what's new for watch owners:

  • Pokémon Go is coming to the watch.
  • A new operating system, WatchOS3, lets users hold a button on the side to call 911.

And here's what's new for the upcoming Apple Watch Series 2.

  • It's “swim-proof," rated water resistant to 50 meters. The speaker, previously a place where water could enter and damage the watch, was redesigned to use the speaker itself to eject water.
  • It boasts a dual-core processor said to be up to 50% faster than its predecessor. 
  • The graphics processing unit will be twice as powerful, running 60 frames per second. 
  • The display will be twice as bright -- the brightest display Apple has ever shipped.
  • Apple will ship a ceramic model.
  • Built-in GPS for runners, walkers and cyclists who would prefer to log their workouts without bringing along a phone. 
  • There's also a collaboration with Nike+ intended to court runners with a sports-specific watch model and an app.
Here's the pricing:

  • Apple Watch series 2: $369
  • Apple Watch Nike Plus: $369
  • Apple Watch (original but with the same dual-core processor): Starts at $269 

Apple Watch OS3 launches Tuesday. Apple Watch Series 2 goes on sale the following week

