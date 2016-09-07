BUSINESS
Live coverage of Apple's iPhone 7 announcement
For nearly a decade, Apple has unveiled its new line of iPhones in September. It's something of a tradition in the tech world -- and this year isn't any different. The technology giant is hosting a press conference on Wednesday, September 7 at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in Downtown San Francisco, and the rumor mill has been buzzing in anticipation of:

  • A new iPhone, named the iPhone 7, in new colors
  • The elimination of the 3.5-millimeter audio jack from the new phone
  • A new Apple Watch
  • Launch dates for new Apple operating systems

Sept. 7, 2016
10:59 a.m. Sept. 7, 2016, 10:59 a.m. Reporting from San Francisco

It's iPhone time

Tracey Lien

Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook kicks off the most-anticipated segment of the event: the iPhone.

He begins by declaring that Apple has sold over 1 billion iPhones.

"This makes it the best-selling product of its kind in the history of the world," Cook says.

