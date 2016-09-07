Meet AirPods, Apple's foray into wireless headphones

Now that the 3.5-millimeter headphone jack is dead and gone, meet the technology that killed it: AirPods.

These white wireless earbuds interact with the iPhone and the Apple Watch. Wear them both to watch movies or listen to music, or just pop in a single one for a phone call (kinda like those Bluetooth earpieces people used to wear).

Each includes a mic, chip, sensors and batteries, which last five hours. They charge in their case, and you can charge the case itself through the lightning port.