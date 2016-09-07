BUSINESS
For nearly a decade, Apple has unveiled its new line of iPhones in September. It's something of a tradition in the tech world -- and this year isn't any different. The technology giant is hosting a press conference on Wednesday, September 7 at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in Downtown San Francisco, and the rumor mill has been buzzing in anticipation of:

  • A new iPhone, named the iPhone 7, in new colors
  • The elimination of the 3.5-millimeter audio jack from the new phone
  • A new Apple Watch
  • Launch dates for new Apple operating systems

Sept. 7, 2016
11:43 a.m. Sept. 7, 2016, 11:43 a.m. San Francisco

Meet AirPods, Apple's foray into wireless headphones

Tracey Lien

Now that the 3.5-millimeter headphone jack is dead and gone, meet the technology that killed it: AirPods.

These white wireless earbuds interact with the iPhone and the Apple Watch. Wear them both to watch movies or listen to music, or just pop in a single one for a phone call (kinda like those Bluetooth earpieces people used to wear). 

Each includes a mic, chip, sensors and batteries, which last five hours. They charge in their case, and you can charge the case itself through the lightning port. 

