Apple Inc. is showcasing its latest iPhones on Tuesday in a much-hyped product unveiling held for the first time at the Steve Jobs Theater at its Cupertino, Calif., campus.
An update of the company's signature gadget, now in its 10th year, is the most anticipated part of the keynote address, and it could have big ramifications for the smartphone industry as a whole.
But that's not all: There's news about the Apple Watch and the Apple TV, as well as other products and services.
We've got specs for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus
|Tracey Lien
Here they are:
- 4.7-inch display for iPhone 8; 5.5-inch display for iPhone 8 Plus
- Glass surface on front and back
- Wireless charging using Qi standard (can be charged using third party wireless chargers that also use Qi)
- LTE Advance for faster network connections
- Water and dust resistant
- Powered by an A11 Bionic chip, two performance cores
- 12 mega-pixel camera with two new sensors and optical image stabilizers
- "Portrait Lighting" feature uses the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus' dual cameras to sense depth and rework the lighting while you compose the shot
- Highest quality video ever in a smartphone
- Shoots video in 4K
- New gyroscopes and accelerometers for augmented reality
- Both models available in 64 GB and 256 GB
- iPhone 8 starts at $699, iPhone 8 Plus starts at $799
- Comes in silver, space gray, gold finishes
- Pre-order opens Sept. 15, available Sept. 22