Apple Inc. is showcasing its latest iPhones on Tuesday in a much-hyped product unveiling held for the first time at the Steve Jobs Theater at its Cupertino, Calif., campus.
An update of the company's signature gadget, now in its 10th year, is the most anticipated part of the keynote address, and it could have big ramifications for the smartphone industry as a whole.
But that's not all: There's news about the Apple Watch and the Apple TV, as well as other products and services.
Apple TV gets 4K -- and HDR
|Andrea Chang
Apple TV finally has 4K.
The company's upgraded digital media player brings sharper picture quality, one that will bring a cinematic quality to home viewing, Apple CEO Tim Cook said.
"Each stage brought with it a more true-to-life experience, a more immersive experience," Cook said of the evolution of TV content from black-and-white to color to HD. "Now we're at the next major inflection point, one that has the most stunning visuals ever."
4K brings four times as many pixels as HD, while HDR adds high dynamic range, so picture quality will be more enhanced and vibrant.
It is "the biggest Apple TV upgrade cycle the company has ever had," analyst Patrick Moorhead said.
You can order the new Apple TV 4K starting Sept. 15, and it ships a week later. It costs $179.