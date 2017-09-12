Better Snapchat masks with iOS 11 and the debut of 'animoji'

Apple Inc. showcased its latest iPhones -- the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X -- on Tuesday in a much-hyped product unveiling held for the first time at the Steve Jobs Theater at its Cupertino, Calif., campus.

An update of the company's signature gadget, now in its 10th year, was the most anticipated part of the keynote address, and it could have big ramifications for the smartphone industry as a whole.

There was news about the Apple Watch and the Apple TV too.