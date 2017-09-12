Apple Inc. showcased its latest iPhones -- the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X -- on Tuesday in a much-hyped product unveiling held for the first time at the Steve Jobs Theater at its Cupertino, Calif., campus.
An update of the company's signature gadget, now in its 10th year, was the most anticipated part of the keynote address, and it could have big ramifications for the smartphone industry as a whole.
There was news about the Apple Watch and the Apple TV too.
Better Snapchat masks with iOS 11 and the debut of 'animoji'
|Andrea Chang
Venice-based Snapchat got a special shout-out during Apple's iPhone reveal.
While showing off the new features of iOS 11, Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering, used Snapchat to demonstrate the app's improved face mapping.
Donning a virtual mask with golden roses across the forehead, Federighi marveled at the mask's metallic effect and its ability to seamlessly sync with his face as he moved.
Apple also announced animoji, which are animated versions of emojis. Animoji are created using a user's facial expressions and voice.