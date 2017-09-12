Apple Inc. is showcasing its latest iPhones on Tuesday in a much-hyped product unveiling held for the first time at the Steve Jobs Theater at its Cupertino, Calif., campus.
An update of the company's signature gadget, now in its 10th year, is the most anticipated part of the keynote address, and it could have big ramifications for the smartphone industry as a whole.
But that's not all: There's news about the Apple Watch and the Apple TV, as well as other products and services.
Apple Watch Series 3 doesn't need an iPhone nearby. Here are the specs
|Tracey Lien
The latest Apple Watch will be the first to cut the cord, so to speak, with the iPhone.
The Apple Watch Series 3 boasts built-in cellular, meaning users can make and receive calls from their wrists and use apps that rely on cellular data without having a smartphone close by. That's a big boon for active people who want GPS tracking during runs, bike rides, swims or hikes without having to tote a phone.
It also means you can stream music on the go.
Here are the specs:
- Built-in cellular, with the screen doubling as an antenna
- Up to 18 hours of battery life
- Same size as previous versions.
- With cellular: $399 (no details on pricing for plans mentioned); $329 without cellular.
- Orders begin Sept. 15, shipping Sept. 22