Analysts are looking to Apple for the key to stimulated smartphone sales growth

Apple isn’t exactly doing poorly. In the three months that ended in July, its revenue was $42.4 billion, of which $7.8 billion was profit. But analysts and investors will be watching today’s product unveiling with added scrutiny because 2016 was the first year since 2002 in which Apple’s sales slumped. And if there’s one thing the tech industry is scared of, it’s slowed growth. The company’s stock took a 5.4% hit in January after it first reported iPhone sales stagnating.

The iPhone is Apple's marquee product and its biggest seller, but customers are choosing to hold onto their phones longer — slowing sales.

“Consumers used to upgrade their smartphones every 2.5 years, but now we’re seeing an elongated upgrade cycle,” said Daniel Ives, senior vice president of corporate development at mobile tech firm Synchronous Technologies.

“The big question for the industry is whether this upgrade cycle will offer enough features and functionality to get consumers to go to the next version of the iPhone."