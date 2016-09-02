U.S. economy creates a modest 151,000  jobs in August

Hiring downshifted last month as U.S. employers added a modest 151,000 jobs, about half the blockbuster gains of the two previous months.

The Labor Department says the unemployment rate remained 4.9 percent for the third straight month.

The figures are far below July's gain of 275,000 jobs, the most in eight months, and June's increase of 271,000. Still, they are enough to lower the jobless rate over time.

Job gains slowed across most major industries, and employers cut workers in manufacturing, construction and mining.

The weaker pace may make it less likely that the Federal Reserve will raise short-term interest rates at its next meeting Sept. 20-21.

Hourly wages barely increased in August and have risen just 2.4 percent in the past year, slightly lower than the previous month's pace.

Most analysts and investors predict the Fed will stand pat at its meeting later this month and postpone any rate hike until December. That would be a year after the Fed first raised the short-term rate it controls after leaving it pegged at nearly zero for seven years.

A weak report on manufacturing Thursday made it more likely the Fed will be cautious, economists said. The Institute for Supply Management said U.S. manufacturing contracted in August for the first time in six months.

For now, investors see only a 27 percent chance that the Fed will hike during its Sept. 20-21 meeting, according to the futures markets. But nearly 58 percent forecast at least one increase will take place by the end of the year. Fed policymakers will meet again in November and December.

