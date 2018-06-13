Bitcoin's price has been manipulated with another cryptocurrency: tether, professor says

The Justice Department is said to be conducting a criminal investigation into whether traders are using a variety of techniques to manipulate bitcoin and other digital assets. One of the lead enforcers at the Securities and Exchange Commission told members of Congress last month that initial coin offerings, or ICOs, are now among the “greatest threats” to mom-and-pop investors and that the agency has dozens of active investigations. Initial coin offerings are a new form of raising money where startups sell digital tokens to investors much like a company sells shares to investors.