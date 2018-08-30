Boeing wins contract to build four flying drone tankers for the Navy

The aircraft that currently make up carrier air wings — the F/A-18 Super Hornet and F-35 Lightning II fighters — have relatively short ranges compared with the planes they replaced, making refueling a higher priority. Potential adversaries such as Russia and China have the ability to threaten carriers hundreds of miles out to sea. Concerns about wear and tear on Super Hornets and their crew — which currently handle refueling duties, along with fighter tasks — also prompted demand for unmanned replacements.